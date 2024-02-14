Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

