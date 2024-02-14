Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 465 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CRH by 17.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.