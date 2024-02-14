Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $151.92. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.90%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

