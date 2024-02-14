Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AxoGen by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

