Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

STAG stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

