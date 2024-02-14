Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

