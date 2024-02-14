Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 118.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Catalent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Catalent by 29.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Catalent by 9.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

