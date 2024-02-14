Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 0.9 %

WRK stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

