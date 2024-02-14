Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

PHO stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

