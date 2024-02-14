Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after buying an additional 53,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

PHO stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.