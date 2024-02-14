Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 12,190 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

