Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 71,000 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,667 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,605,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 388,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1,663.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 323,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

