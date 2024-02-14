Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 62,700 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Mitek Systems worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,527 shares of company stock worth $888,719. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MITK opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.