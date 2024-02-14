TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

View Our Latest Report on TKO

TKO Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,602,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,391,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,333,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.