TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Get TKO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TKO

TKO Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Shares of TKO stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,602,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,391,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,333,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.