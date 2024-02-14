Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.