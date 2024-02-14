TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in TIM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TIM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
