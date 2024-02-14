The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Western Union by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

