The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 395,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,197,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

