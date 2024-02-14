The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Stake Reduced by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of The Taiwan Fund worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 890,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,696,000 after buying an additional 86,429 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 295.9% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 268.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $38.38.

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Taiwan Fund

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

