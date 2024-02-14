The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

