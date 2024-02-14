The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 290,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,222,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,021,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

PG stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

