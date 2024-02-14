The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 3,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

