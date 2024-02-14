The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CUBA opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.