The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,652 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $134,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.67. 646,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.84 and a 200 day moving average of $345.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

