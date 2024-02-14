The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $337.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,545. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $341.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,918,606.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,918,606.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,022 shares of company stock worth $15,407,762. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

