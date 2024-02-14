The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE:NTB opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Stories

