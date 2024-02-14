The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $12.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $158.58 on Monday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

