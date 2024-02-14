Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TGH opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 333,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

