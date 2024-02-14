Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Textainer Group Price Performance
NYSE:TGH opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $49.80.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TGH
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Textainer Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.