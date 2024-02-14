Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. Textainer Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

