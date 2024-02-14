Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.80.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

