Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 931 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.68. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.