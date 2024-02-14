Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,566 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

WY opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

