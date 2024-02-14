Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,553 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

