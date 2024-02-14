Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,864 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

