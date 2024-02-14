Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 564.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

