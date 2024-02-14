Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
Valaris Trading Down 1.2 %
VAL stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valaris
Valaris Profile
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valaris
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.