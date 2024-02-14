Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Down 1.2 %

VAL stock opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valaris

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.