Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,233. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

