Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

