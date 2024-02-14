Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.