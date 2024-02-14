Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.08 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Timken worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Timken stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

