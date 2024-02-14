Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $235.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

