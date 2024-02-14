Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after acquiring an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $156.96. 1,087,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

