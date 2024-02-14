Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

TDC stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. Teradata has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 54.03%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.73.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

