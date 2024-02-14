TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.49 million, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.