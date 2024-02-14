Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
EVOL opened at $0.85 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.