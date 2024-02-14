Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,646 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Sunrun worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,456,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

