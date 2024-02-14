SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.89. SunPower shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 488,373 shares changing hands.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered shares of SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $711.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 209,811 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in SunPower by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SunPower by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SunPower by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

