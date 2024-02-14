SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.47.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
