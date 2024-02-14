Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $382.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.