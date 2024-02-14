Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 928,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 96.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

