StockNews.com Upgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.